Angelina Jolie Is By Pax’s Side After Actress And Brad Pitt’s Son Got Into An E-Bike Accident; Sources Claim ‘He’s Stable’

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son, Pax Jolie Pitt, got into an e-bike accident on Monday, July 29. According to a source close to the family, Pax’s mother has been by his side at the hospital, and the 20-year-old is currently in stable condition. After crashing his bike in the city of Los Angeles, the young adult suffered injuries on his hips and his head. While the authorities and the police department were informed about the accident, Pax was rushed to the hospital.

Angelina Jolie shares Pax with her ex, Brad Pitt. The couple also shares five other kids: Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. Neither Jolie nor the Oceans alum has yet let out a statement over their son’s accident on Monday evening.

The police department reported Pax Jolie Pitt’s accident in Los Angeles

According to reports from TMZ, the L.A. Police Department reached the spot and reported the accident. The law enforcement shared with a media outlet that Pax was not wearing a helmet, and the area where he was riding the bike was quite crowded. The 20-year-old was racing his bike around Los Feliz Boulevard and had injured himself due to a traffic collision.

The Los Angeles Police Department, too, shared the details of the accident with People Magazine. The LAPD revealed that a youngster in his 20s was riding a bike in the Feliz Boulevard area around 5 p.m. The accident was reported to the police department at around 5:12 p.m. Soon, the traffic collision report was completed.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Hearing To Drop Dad's Last Name Delayed Due To Clerical Reasons; Brad Pitt Reportedly Upset With Daughter's Decision

Angelina Jolie’s bonding with her kids

The Hollywood actress shares a great bond with all her kids. In an earlier interview with the magazine, a source close to Jolie revealed that she is in a happy space and content with her children. The Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress also worked with Maddox and Pax in her upcoming release, Without Blood.

As the actress took the director’s chair for her new movie, Pax and Maddox worked as crew members on the sets. According to the reports, Pitt has no contact with his elder sons but is allowed to visit his younger ones, as per the agreement.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Son Pax Jolie-Pitt Hospitalized After E-Bike Accident In Los Angeles; Recovering From Injuries