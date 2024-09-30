Angelina Jolie Reveals Her Sons Witnessed Her 'Crying' During Filming Of Pablo Larrain's Maria: 'I Was Terrified...'

Angelina Jolie is portraying the late legendary opera singer Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain's upcoming psychological drama film Maria, which premiered at the Venise Film Festival On August 29 at the Sala Grande Theater.

Jolie recently revealed how challenging it was to depict the role of the late icon and that her children's support while making the film helped her a lot. She also shared how her sons Maddox and Pax worked behind the scenes on the movie and saw her getting emotional on the set. Read on further to know more details!

Angelina Jolie recently appeared at the premiere of her upcoming film Maria at the New York Film Festival with her kids Zahara, Pax, and Maddox. At the event, Jolie spoke with EXTRA TV and revealed that her children's support throughout shooting this movie "meant everything to her," noting, "You know, before you get out in these things, you're as nervous. They just said, 'No matter what, Mom, good luck, and we know how hard you work, and we love you.'"

She added, "You know, you just have that moment where the people who are with you tell you, succeed or fail, they care about you." The Tourist actress further revealed that her sons, Maddox and Pax, were on set with her, working in the AD and photography departments.

She described it as an "amazing" experience, noting that they don’t always get to see her work in such a deeply emotional film. Jolie mentioned that she initially didn’t realize how impactful it was for them. The actress mentioned that her sons witnessed her learning to sing, practicing, and feeling nervous. They were both present the first time she had to perform, and she was "terrified."

Jolie also remembered that Pax and Maddox were there when she "broke down crying," noting, "So, it was an interesting time for us to get closer in a different way."

Larrain's film depicts the tumultuous, beautiful, and tragic life story of the world’s greatest opera singer, Maria Callas, during her final days in 1970s Paris. Jolie underwent six months of training to embody the part, which included extensive voice training as the actress sings opera in the film.

Jolie told the outlet, "In the beginning, it was more like they were proud of me for trying so hard. It wasn’t that, 'We like your voice,' it was, 'Good for you!' We're proud of you, Mom. We know how hard you're working."

Meanwhile, Maria will be released in theaters on November 27, 2024, and it will be available for streaming on Netflix starting December 11.