Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Are All Smiles With THESE Original Wicked Cast Members As They Pose For Shutterbugs At Movie Premiere

Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel posed alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the Wicked movie premiere in Los Angeles. Chenoweth and Menzel were the actresses who originally played Glinda and Elphaba in the Broadway musical.

The celebrities got clicked at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 9. The film's other cast members include Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, and Bowen Yang, among others.

While the cast and crew members attended the event, Jon M. Chu, the director of the movie adaptation, marked his absence from the premiere. According to the sources, the filmmaker missed the event to stay with his wife, who is expected to give birth to their fifth child.

Meanwhile, the movie, which is set to release by the end of November, is based on the Broadway musical and follows a similar storyline. The plot revolves around a unique bond of friendship between Glinda and Elphaba, who is quite bullied in school due to her green skin color.

ALSO READ: 'A Beautiful, Emotional Journey': Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Share Insight on Their ‘Wicked’ Set Bond

Elphaba and Glinda go on to become roommates and friends. However, when outside forces enter the frame, their bond is tested.

According to the film's synopsis, “Misunderstood because of her green skin, a young woman named Elphaba forges an unlikely but profound friendship with Glinda, a student with an unflinching desire for popularity.”

Advertisement

It further reads, “Following an encounter with the Wizard of Oz, their relationship soon reaches a crossroads as their lives begin to take very different paths.”

As for the new actors joining the film, Marissa Bode, who is set to play the role of Nessarose, revealed to People Magazine that the cast members were quite welcoming to her, and Erivo even brought cookies on sets. Bode went on to state, "[It] was so sweet that she's thoughtful.”

Additionally, the production designer Nathan Crowley revealed that he worked on Glinda and Elphaba’s characters to work on the lines in the movie. He told the media outlet, “There were many, many conversations with the actresses to see how they see their characters and how the props relate to that character.”

Wicked will be released on November 22.

ALSO READ: Why Did Director Jon M. Chu Not Attend Wicked Premiere? Find Out