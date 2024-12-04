Ariana Grande Gets Emotional While Holding THIS Significant 1939’s Wizard Of Oz Prop; Find Out

Ariana Grande truly must have had a great time during her visit to the Drew Barrymore show because she got to hold Glinda’s wand from the 1939 The Wizard of Oz. After seeing this surprise, she got emotional, which truly shows how attached she is to the classic film and her character Galinda.

In the preview of Barrymore's interview with Grande, the Wedding Singer star says that she had something special and exciting. She explained that it was owned by the Smithsonian, and now it was owned privately by someone who had loaned the wand to them for their segment.

Upon seeing the Wand and taking it in her hands, it didn't take long for the songstress to get emotional. She expressed her gratitude and asked if she was serious. She then jokingly got up and walked off, saying, “Thank you, guys; it's been fun. Bye!” The Charlie’s Angels’s stars expressed that Grande looked “perfect” with the wand.

The 7 Rings vocalist asked how Barrymore pulled that off, adding, “Oh, my God, did you break in?” To which the veteran actress responded by crediting everyone on her show because they were “excited” that Grande was arriving on the show.

For the untold, Galind’s role in the Judy Garland starrer The Wizard of Oz (1939) was played by Billie Burke, who passed away at the age of 85 in 1970.

In the latest film, Wicked, directed by Jon M. Chu, Galinda’s role is played by none other than Grande. Apart from her, the film also stars Cynthia Ervio as Elphaba, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Blum as The Wizard of Oz, Jonathan Bailey as Prince Fiyero, Peter Dinklage as Dr. Dillamond, and many more.

The full segment of the Drew Barrymore show with Grande will air on CBS on December 5, Thursday.

