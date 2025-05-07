A$AP Rocky Wanted to Get the 'F*ck Out of the Building' After Hugging Rihanna Over Favorable Trial Verdict

A$AP Rocky recalls jumping straight into Rihanna's arms after his recent three-week-long trial verdict ruled in his favor. While promoting his upcoming movie, Highest 2 Lowest, directed by Spike Lee, the rapper reflected upon the intersection of art and his life.

Rocky revisited a poignant real-life moment in February, when the court ruled in his favor, finding him not guilty of gun assault. He was charged with firing shots at his friend following a heated altercation in Hollywood back in 2021. If found guilty, the father of two would have faced a decades-long prison sentence.

During a recent interview with Variety, Rocky reminisced about the viral moment when he vaulted courtroom barriers into Rihanna’s arms after the favorable verdict. Recounting his emotions at that very moment, Rocky said he was extremely elated and wanted to leave the building with his family, who were present there, as soon as possible.

"Being happy and wanting to get the f*ck out of that building," Rocky said.

Rocky and Rihanna first worked together as musicians back in 2012. Since confirming their romance in 2020, they have been a family. They have two kids, RZA and Riot, and a third one on the way, as announced by RiRi just before the Met Gala 2025.

The Fenty Beauty mogul donned a Marc Jacobs corseted bodice with a cropped tuxedo jacket and a floor-grazing skirt that highlighted her bump. At the Met Gala, speaking to the Associated Press, the third-time father-to-be expressed, "It feels amazing. It’s time that we show the people what we were cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we’re definitely happy, you know."

A$AP Rocky's Cannes debut comes with the remake of the Akira Kurosawa crime drama High and Low. Also starring Denzel Washington, Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest gets a limited theatrical release on August 22 from A24 before hitting Apple TV+.

