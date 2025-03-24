Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Enjoy A Romanian Getaway with Kids Amid Rumors of Marriage Trouble; Details Inside

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis seem unbothered by swirling rumors about their marriage as they embark on a family trip to Rome. The couple, who have been at the center of speculation due to Ashton’s past ties with disgraced rapper Diddy, were spotted enjoying the sights of the Italian capital with their children, Wyatt and Dmitri. Their affectionate gestures and shared moments during the getaway only reinforced their united front, countering the ongoing chatter about their relationship.

The couple, along with their 10-year-old daughter Wyatt and 8-year-old son Dmitri, were seen embracing the charm of Rome like any other tourists. They explored the historic center, took photos on the cobblestone streets, and visited iconic landmarks like the Trevi Fountain, where they each tossed a coin for good luck. Their itinerary also included a stop at the Pantheon, where they marveled at its architectural grandeur.

In a clear display of affection, Ashton and Mila were spotted sharing a kiss, subtly shutting down any rumors of marriage troubles. The outing follows a wave of speculation that began in September after Diddy’s arrest on federal sex trafficking charges. Amid resurfaced footage of Ashton discussing Diddy’s notorious parties, fans questioned the nature of their past friendship. Despite this, sources close to the couple dismissed the rumors as ‘ridiculous and false,’ emphasizing Ashton’s lack of involvement in Diddy’s legal issues.

Their Roman adventure also coincides with Ashton’s professional commitments in Italy, where he is currently filming The Beauty, Ryan Murphy’s highly anticipated drama. The couple made the most of their time in the Eternal City, blending work with family bonding and creating cherished memories together.

Despite the ongoing media scrutiny, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis appear stronger than ever, prioritizing their family and shutting down speculation with actions rather than words. Their Roman holiday was a perfect mix of sightseeing, relaxation, and quality time—proving that, for now, love and family take precedence over the gossip surrounding them.

