Ayo Edebiri Gushes Over Reba McEntire At 76th Primetime Emmy Awards Red Carpet; All We Know About Viral Moment

Ayo Edebiri was all excited and hyped up during the red carpet of the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. The prestigious event that was held on September 15, 2024, had a number of big names making an appearance, one of which was Reba McEntire, into whom The Bear star had run.

The highly acclaimed star had run into the globally appreciated country music icon ahead of the awards ceremony, talking about which the actress and comedian opened up to the E! News red carpet host Laverne Cox.

Stating that she is "absolutely freaked out," Edebiri added that she is proud of herself as she did not sing “the entire theme song." Here, the Abbott Elementary actress was referring to Reba McEntire's most loved track, I'm A Survivor, which was also used as the tune for Edebiri's long-running, eponymous sitcom.

While gushing over McEntire, Edebiri couldn't resist singing the lyrics, "A single mom that works too hard, who loves her kids and never stops! Hey, I'm a survivor, okay?"

This year, at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, Ayo Edebiri was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for her role in The Bear.

Meanwhile, other nominees were Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building, Maya Rudolph for Loot, and Kristen Wiig for Palm Royale, with Jean Smart winning for Hacks.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays the character of Richard “Richie” Jerimovich in The Bear, became the winner of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, the category in which his co-star Lionel Boyce was nominated as well.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Allen White also won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for The Bear, and Liza Colón-Zayas nabbed the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category.

The aforementioned series was also nominated in the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series category, with Christopher Storer & Joanna Calo having worked on the episode called Fishes.

Storer, however, won in the Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series category for the same episode. In this particular category, Ramy Youssef was nominated as well for an episode called Honeydew.

Reba McEntire currently serves as a coach on NBC's The Voice. She is set to make a return to the scripted TV with the premiere of Happy's Place on October 18, 2024.

