Baby Reindeer Star Richard Gadd Wants To Move Past The Martha Chapter As Show Wins Big at Emmys 2024

Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd bagged his first Emmy Award at the ceremony hosted on September 15. After delivering his celebratory speech on stage, Gadd stated that he is looking forward to moving past the chapter of Martha, which inspired the actor’s Netflix series.

After the event, Gadd interacted with the media personnel; he was asked about Fiona Harvey’s reaction to the show, who claimed to be the inspiration behind Martha’s character.

However, the actor-producer dismissed the question, stating that it was a night to celebrate and that he did not want to dwell on the negatives.

In the press room, the comedian elaborated on his win and distanced himself from the lawsuits. Gadd said, "This is a night of celebration. I really don’t want to talk about any of that stuff. It’s easy in this day and age to focus on the negatives. This has touched the lives of so many people."

He further emphasized that the mini-series has various positive aspects, which are rarely discussed.

The actor revealed to the press that with the show streaming on Netflix, multiple mental health organizations and NGOs working for the betterment of men facing abuse have raised millions of dollars and are continuing their good work. To support Gadd’s statements, Duncan Craig, CEO of We Are Survivors, told The Independent, “Before, some people might’ve read newspaper interviews and maybe a month later picked up the phone.”

He continued, "But with Baby Reindeer, it’s been absolutely instantaneous. In the 15 years I’ve been in this field, I’ve never seen a response like it."

"We’ve had people who have watched the show and gotten caught up in the media circus around it on social media, and it’s enabled them to think, 'Well, if everyone’s talking about it, then so can I,'" Craig added.

As for the show, Baby Reindeer has won over audiences’ hearts with its impressive storytelling and the performances by the actors. The series led the way at the 2024 Emmys by winning four awards. In addition to Gadd, the series stars Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau, Nina Sosanya, and Danny Kirrane, among others.

All episodes of the mini-series are available to stream on Netflix.

