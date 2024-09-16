76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd Earns His First Win For Writing In A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

Richard Gadd gladly took home the prestigious Emmy award for Baby Reindeer. He won in the category of Writing In A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie. He grabbed the award and didn't leave the stage before giving an inspiring speech.

In his speech, he initially expressed his gratitude for the win and for many people who were involved in the creation of the Netflix show. Gadd further candidly shared, “This is the stuff of dreams.” He continued further, “Look, ten years ago I was down and out, right? I never ever thought I would get my life together.”

Gadd added that he never thought that he would “rectify” himself for what happened to him and get himself back on his feet once again. He shared that there he was, over a decade later, grabbing one of the huge writing honors on television.

The performer clarified in his speech that he didn't say that to come across as an arrogant individual but to encourage people who may be going through hard times to “persevere.” Gadd further continued, “Nothing lasts forever,” and no matter how bad it unfolds, it “always gets better.” He asked the strugglers to keep moving forward and gave a ray of hope to them by promising that things would be fine.

Apart from this, he was also nominated for two more categories for producing and starring in the hit show in the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series this year, of which he won both honors, taking home three Emmys together.

Advertisement

The show is inspired by the real and terrifying events that seemingly occurred in Gadd’s life. The show centers around Donny (played by Gadd), who is stalked by a woman named Martha. Many other sensitive topics are discussed in the show as well.

Baby Reindeer, after its release, took the internet by storm, making many people interested in finding out the real identity of Martha and other people involved. The series was widely discussed for its plot and for the gut-wrenching unfoldings that occurred in the show.

Along with Gadd, the series also stars Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau, Tom Goodman-Hill, Thomas Coombes, Josh Finan, Michael Wildman, Danny Kirrane, Nina Sosanya, Shalom Brune-Franklin, and Laura Smith. Baby Reindeer is available to stream on Netflix.

ALSO READ: ‘Proud Of The Show’: Ted Sarandos Roots For Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer Amid Netflix Lawsuit