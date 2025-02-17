BAFTAs 2025: Adrien Brody Continues His Winning Streak This Award Season As He Bags Best Leading Actor For The Brutalist

Adrien Brody has won the award for Best Leading Actor for his role in The Brutalist at the BAFTA Awards. The actor has been continuing with his winning streak following his triumph at the Golden Globes this year. Brody portrayed the character of Lazslo Toth in the film alongside Joe Alwyn and Felicity Jones.

The King Kong star competed against the contenders, including Timothee Chalamet for A Complete Unknown, Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice, and Ralph Fiennes for Conclave.

In his speech following the win, Brody showed his gratitude to the panel of the awards ceremony and his fellow nominated actors. “I want to thank the British public for embracing me and my creative endeavors. England has felt quite a bit like home lately,” he said

The actor further said, “I want to thank Brady and Mona [Fastvold] for your artistic integrity and perseverance and for taking me along this amazing journey and destination.”

Meanwhile, the historic drama was nominated for 9 categories, and apart from the Best Actor, the movie also won in the category of Best Director.

As for the plot of the film, the official synopsis reads, “Escaping postwar Europe, a visionary architect comes to America to rebuild his life, his career, and his marriage. On his own in a strange new country, he settles in Pennsylvania, where a wealthy and prominent industrialist recognizes his talent.”

Adrien Brody was previously nominated for the BAFTA Award in 2003 for his movie, The Pianist.