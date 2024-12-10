Ben Affleck 'Adjusting to Single Life' With No Plans of 'Jumping Into Another Relationship' Amid Divorce from Jennifer Lopez: Source

Ben Affleck is not yet ready for a new relationship, according to a source. Instead, the actor is focused on the multiple work projects he’s involved with in different capacities as a writer, director, producer, and actor and spending time with his kids.

“Ben has no interest in jumping into another relationship at the moment,” an insider told Page Six, adding, “He’s still adjusting to the single life,” amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

The tipster highlighted how the Batman star and J.Lo haven’t even officially divorced yet, adding that even if their divorce was finalized, dating is just not where Affleck’s head is at right now.

Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from the Oscar winner in August, notably on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding in 2022, which they held after they eloped to Las Vegas to get hitched.

In her filing, the Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer listed April 26 as their date of separation, which aligned perfectly with the time when their split rumors began circulating in the media. Trouble in Bennifer’s paradise first made headlines in May when the singer-actress walked the MET Gala red carpet sans her husband.

Following the event, she extended her stay in NYC while Affleck remained in Los Angeles. The couple missed key milestones and holidays, including her 55th birthday, their second Vegas wedding anniversary, and the 4th of July, as they stayed on separate coasts, fueling separation rumors until Lopez’s official divorce filing confirmed it.

Following their split, Affleck has been spending much of his downtime with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three kids, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. The family recently celebrated Thanksgiving together.

Garner and Affleck’s connection is not just limited to being co-parents, though, as the couple, following the Turkey Day celebration, reunited again for a joint outing. According to Page Six, Garner was spotted shopping for bagels over the weekend before heading to Affleck’s house with the food in tow. The exes then climbed into a car for a drive.

A source reportedly told Page Six that even though the pair have been divorced for a while now, the Argo star feels a certain level of comfort with the mother of his children. He apparently has a strong relationship with the 13 Going on 30 star that will never dissipate, given their shared history.

On the work front, Affleck is shooting RIP with his pal and business partner Matt Damon.

