Ben Affleck Reveals if There Was Root Cause for His and Jennifer Lopez’s Split: ‘In Relationships You Don’t…’

Ben Affleck speaks out for the first time since his highly publicized divorce from Jennifer Lopez. Affleck shared what it was like when they broke up and shot down rumors of secret drama.

In his latest GQ cover story interview, Affleck looked back at their relationship and the complexities of their breakup. He painted their marriage's end as a gradual, intricate process — not a dramatic scandal.

Affleck admitted that Lopez had a very different way of dealing with public life compared to him. He characterized Lopez as a person who deals with fame with ease and ability, whereas he prefers a more secluded, private lifestyle.

This dichotomy, he conceded, presented difficulties between them. He said, "As happens in relationships, you don't always have the same attitude towards these things." Despite this, however, he went out of his way to ensure that his high regard for Lopez was not marred.

Affleck called her an incredible human being whom he still holds utmost respect and goodwill towards. He stressed, "I hope I was clear that really [Lopez] is somebody I have a lot of respect for."

Contrary to the speculation positing that the 2024 documentary about their marriage, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, would reveal the "true reason" for their dissolution, Affleck defied such rumors.

He said, "There's a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something. But honestly, the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting."

Affleck shut down rumors of tension between him and Lopez, clearing the air once and for all. He stressed, "There's no scandal, soap opera, or intrigue. The truth is, when you talk to somebody, 'Hey, what happened?' Well, there is no, 'This is what happened.'"

"It's just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do," he said.

Ben Affleck depicted their breakup as a result of two individuals growing apart instead of any explosive occurrence or grand act of betrayal.