Benj Pasek And Justin Paul Joins EGOT Club After Winning Emmy For THIS Only Murders In The Building S3 Track

Some real talent has been rightly recognized! Songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul just became the newest members of the EGOT club at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys.

The talented duo won their Emmy on Sunday for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for their season 3 earworm, "Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?" from Hulu‘s popular comedy series Only Murders in the Building.

They peened the tongue-twisting 'patter' song with another iconic duo, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman for season 3, episode 8, "Sitzprobe," when Steve Martin's character Charles performs it for the fictional show-with-the-show, Death Rattle Dazzle.

Pasek and Paul earlier won an Oscar in 2016 for La La Land's City of Stars, a Tony in 2017, and a Grammy in 2018 for Dear Evan Hansen.

Pasek also said it was fun to create something in the classic musical theater style and dive into their theater roots. Furthermore, in episode 8 they were tasked with writing a tough song full of alliteration and tongue-twisting rhymes.

So when the complex characters sing it in the end, when they solve certain clues and get near to the answers they were searching for, it seems like an accomplishment.

Furthermore, the duo acknowledged that writing for Martin was both an honor and a challenge for the duo. "We knew that he's a real musician and a composer and songwriter himself, so we knew he could probably pull it all off," he told EW.

Advertisement

The duo noted that they also felt the pressure to keep up the standard with what they came up with because Martin happens to be one of the most talented performers of our era. So this meant that they needed to come up with something really distinct that would suit him as a musician, performer, singer, and comedian.

OMITB season 4 is currently releasing new episodes every Tuesday of the week on Hulu.

ALSO READ: FX's Shōgun Leads The 2024 Creative Arts Emmys Night 2: Check Out Complete Winner's List HERE

Creative Arts Emmys 2024, Night One: Full List of Winners