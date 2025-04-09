Will Jay Z Dismiss Lawsuit Against Diddy Victims' Lawyer Tony Buzbee? Find Out

Trigger Warning: Mention of sexual assault and rape.

Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee is asking Jay-Z to dismiss the defamation lawsuit against him after he claimed the rapper had taken part in sexually assaulting a minor with Sean Diddy Combs. Buzbee alleges that there has been an agreement to settle.

The court battle arises from the now dismissed rape lawsuit between one of Buzbee's Jane Doe clients and Shawn Carter aka Jay-Z and Diddy in 2000, accusing them of assault. The rapper had sued Buzbee for defamation, however, the lawyer insists that the issue has already been settled between Jane Doe and Carter in February 2025.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Buzbee contends Carter employed his fame to bully Jane Doe into dismissing her allegations. He further says the defamation case currently ongoing was brought in the wrong venue and on flawed grounds.

Buzbee claims that a settlement had been made by the legal representatives of both parties that included withdrawing the rape charge and discontinuing further intimidation of the woman and her relatives.

The document reads, "Eventually, the relentless pressure that Mr. Carter and his associates placed upon Doe became too much for her. On February 4, 2025, an agreement to resolve the litigation was reached between Doe and Mr. Carter, through their attorneys, which included the voluntary dismissal of the SDNY Action."

But Carter's lawyer, Alex Spiro, disputes there was any such agreement. Spiro maintains the case was dismissed because it lacked merit. He describes Buzbee's account as "a total lie", as per the outlet. Spiro adds, "[Buzbee] brought a false case, lost badly, and was forced to dismiss quickly. End of story."

Tony Buzbee's legal rep, responds that the deal was memorialized in an email chain and had both parties agreeing to abandon their respective lawsuits. Spiro confirms that the lawyer had called regarding dropping the case but again asserts that Jay-Z was not interested in settling. However, Jane Doe dropped her lawsuit with prejudice—she cannot refile—and no settlement was mentioned in that filing.

