Beyonce’s Representative Addresses Rumors About Cowboy Carter Artist Performing At DNC 2024: 'Never Scheduled'

Beyonce was heavily rumored to perform at the 2024 Democratic National Convention; however, her representative has cleared the clouds recently.

The aforementioned convention was packed with a number of celebrities and acclaimed musicians who impressed the attendees with their charismatic auras on stage. Meanwhile, it was rumored that the Cowboy Carter artist would also be a part of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

These rumors also pointed toward a dedicated performance by Beyonce, celebrating Vice President Kamala Harris’ historic presidential nomination. Now, Beyonce’s representatives have addressed the rumors.

“Beyoncé was never scheduled to be there,” the representative of the If I Were a Boy singer stated, as per The Hollywood Reporter. According to the outlet, the representative had even mentioned that the reports that surfaced online throughout last week related to the performance of Beyonce happened to be false.

While the songstress was not seen performing live at the Democratic National Convention, which took place in Chicago’s United Center Arena, Beyonce’s presence was still noticed as her song Freedom was used at the event.

The 2016 track was used to welcome Harris on stage and also while she was out of the spotlight. Kamala Harris formally accepted the nomination on Thursday, for which the Drunk in Love songstress had granted permission to use her Lemonade track during the nominee’s presidential campaign.

With that, the same track has also been used in the latest Harris-Walz ad, becoming the campaign anthem.

Talking about the event, the 2024 Democratic National Convention was hosted by Ana Navarro, Mindy Kaling, Tony Goldwyn and Kerry Washington.

This four-day-long event had fabulous performances by John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Patti LaBelle, and a few more highly appreciated musicians.

With all of that, the audience was even amazed by the surprise appearance of Oprah Winfrey, who delivered a speech urging everyone to vote, and also by a daytime panel brought up by Julia Louis-Drefus and more.

Legend and Sheila E. were also seen paying tribute to vice presidential nominee Tim Walz’s home state of Minnesota on night three of the event. They were seen performing Prince’s song Let’s Go Crazy, the late legend who was born in Minneapolis.

Another surprise appearance was by Stevie Wonder, who took the stage to perform the song Higher Ground.

The 2024 DNC was held from August 19, 2024, to August 22, 2024.

