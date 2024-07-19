Big Brother 26 Finale: Release Date, Streaming Details, What to Expect & Everything You Wanna Know

The buzz is real—Big Brother 26 is back and bigger than ever. The new season, which kicked off on July 17 and 18, 2024, has already shown that it is going to be packed with surprises. This year, the show has introduced a futuristic twist with BB AI—artificial intelligence that will play a significant role in the game.

With sixteen new contestants and this unique AI twist, fans are eagerly watching to see how it all unfolds. As we look forward to the season finale, here’s everything you need to know about the Big Brother 26 finale, including the release date, where to watch it, and what to expect from the rest of the season.

Season finale date and time

The finale of Big Brother 26 is set to air on October 13, 2024, at 8:30 PM ET/PT. This 90-minute episode will wrap up the dramatic season with the final competition, jury deliberations, and the announcement of the winner.

The houseguests will compete for the grand prize of 750,000 USD. According to reports, the runner-up will take home 75,000 USD. And the fan-chosen “America’s Favourite Houseguest” will get 50,000 USD.

How to watch Big Brother 26

You can watch Big Brother 26 on CBS. New episodes are released every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT. If you miss any live broadcasts, don’t worry! You can watch the episodes and live feeds 24/7 on Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Paramount+ offers full access to all the episodes, while Pluto TV provides live feeds with ads.

While the show’s regular airing is on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday, be prepared for potential changes due to special events or live evictions. Keep an eye on CBS’s schedule for any updates or adjustments.

What to expect this season

Big Brother 26’s houseguests include a diverse mix of personalities.

Angela Murray: Real estate agent from Syracuse, UT.

Real estate agent from Syracuse, UT. Brooklyn Rivera: Business administrator from Dallas, TX.

Business administrator from Dallas, TX. Cedric Hodges: Former Marine from Boise, ID.

Former Marine from Boise, ID. Chelsie Baham: Nonprofit director from Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

Nonprofit director from Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Joseph Rodriguez: Video store clerk from Tampa, FL.

Video store clerk from Tampa, FL. Kenney Kelley: Former undercover cop from Boston, MA.

Former undercover cop from Boston, MA. Kimo Apaka: Mattress sales rep from Hilo, HI.

Mattress sales rep from Hilo, HI. Quinn Martin: a 25-year-old nurse recruiter from Omaha, NE

a 25-year-old nurse recruiter from Omaha, NE Leah Peters: VIP cocktail server from Miami, FL.

VIP cocktail server from Miami, FL. Lisa Weintraub: Celebrity chef from Los Angeles, CA.

Celebrity chef from Los Angeles, CA. Cam Sullivan-Brown: a 25-year-old physical therapist from Bowie, MD

a 25-year-old physical therapist from Bowie, MD Makensy Manbeck: Construction project manager from Houston, TX.

Construction project manager from Houston, TX. Matt Hardeman: Tech sales rep from Roswell, GA.

Tech sales rep from Roswell, GA. Rubina Bernabe: Event bartender from Los Angeles, CA.

Event bartender from Los Angeles, CA. T'kor Clottey: Crochet business owner from Atlanta, GA.

Crochet business owner from Atlanta, GA. Tucker Des Lauriers: Marketing and sales executive from Brooklyn, NY.

With such a varied cast, we can expect intense rivalries and unexpected alliances.

The twist: BB AI

This season introduces BB AI, a new twist designed to have a big impact on the game. This AI element influences every aspect of the game, making it more exciting. For the first time, contestants had the opportunity to vote on whether to include a 17th houseguest—Ainsley, who was later revealed to be an AI.

The first episode kicked off a dramatic season of Big Brother 26. Eight houseguests—Tucker, Angela, Kimo, Chelsie, Cam, Rubina, Joseph, and Makensy—entered the house. As they entered, they had to vote on whether to keep or reject Ainsley (BB AI). The votes ended in a tie, confirming Ainsley’s role in the game.

Those who voted in favor of Ainsley got a chance to gain an advantage, while those who voted against her faced penalties. This highlights the impact of AI powers in the 26th season.

