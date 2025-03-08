Did Anna Kendrick Sneakily Shade Blake Lively During Another Simple Favour Premiere? Find Out Amid Latter's Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni

Anna Kendrick appeared to subtly shade her Another Simple Favor co-star Blake Lively during the film’s premiere at SXSW in Texas. When asked about working with Lively again for the highly anticipated sequel, Kendrick’s response—or lack thereof—raised eyebrows.

During the event, a reporter from Entertainment Tonight asked Kendrick, “Anna, what does it mean to be working with Blake again?” The actress simply replied, “Oh, you know…” before trailing off, leaving room for interpretation.

Meanwhile, when Lively was posed the same question, she took a more enthusiastic approach, stating that working with Kendrick again was “the best” and that she was “so happy” about the reunion.

Despite Kendrick’s seemingly dismissive response, the two actresses maintained a professional front, posing for photos together on the red carpet alongside director Paul Feig and other cast members. Kendrick stunned in a black LaQuan Smith look, while Lively opted for a chic Renée Masoomian dress.

Though they appeared amicable during the red carpet event, the two actresses notably sat apart for the screening, with Kendrick seated in the row ahead of Lively. According to an eyewitness inside the theater, fans cheered loudly for both stars when Feig gave them a shoutout before the screening began. After the film ended, Kendrick and Lively stood side by side on stage with the rest of the cast for a Q&A session, during which Lively reiterated that it was “amazing” to work with Kendrick and the team again.

Kendrick’s remarks come at a time when Lively is embroiled in a high-profile legal battle with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni. Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and claims he and his team orchestrated a smear campaign against her. In response, Baldoni has denied all allegations and filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist Leslie Sloane. Their trial is set for March 2026.