Chloe Bailey Is Excited To ‘Spoil’ Her Sister Halle’s Son Amidst The Latter Turning One; Calls Him A ‘Special Baby’

Chloe Bailey has taken up the role of a fun, cool aunt, and she is loving it. Halle Bailey, who welcomed her son, Halo, with DDG in December 2023, is excited to celebrate her kid’s first birthday, and so is Chloe.

In conversation with People Magazine, Bailey revealed that she couldn’t wait to spoil her nephew. Chloe went on to state that she is trying to make Halo’s birthday a big deal because his comes very close to Christmas.

While chatting with the media portal, the Trouble in Paradise crooner described her nephew as a “special baby.” Expressing her excitement for Halo’s first birthday, the actress-singer said, "I've been getting him a lot of gifts, but I haven't given them to him yet."

Bailey further revealed that she is "trying to split the difference for his birthday and Christmas as well, since they're so close to each other."

Announcing her son’s birth on Instagram, Halle Bailey had previously shared a picture of herself with her son’s tiny hand in hers. Alongside, she wrote in the caption, “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨ the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”

Meanwhile, further in her talks with the news outlet, Chloe revealed that her nephew "has just evolved into such a special baby." She went on to add, "He's so kind and attentive and curious—and I love him.”

The proud mother of son, Halle, too, opened up about being completely in awe of Halo. Previously, while giving an interview to People Magazine, The Little Mermaid star revealed, "I'm just so happy. He's just my angel and the joy of my world.” She continued to state, "I can't believe he's going to be one soon. It's mind-blowing to me."

Opening up about the plans for her son’s birthday, the elder Bailey shared that she is looking forward to throwing the themed party. The actress claimed that Halo loves Cocomelon, so she might do something around the same.

