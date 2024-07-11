Brendan Gleeson To Join Spider-Man Noir Series Alongside Nicolas Cage? Here's What Report Says

Brendan Gleeson, known for his impressive acting career, is set to join the cast of the upcoming Spider-Man Noir series at Amazon. This news comes after his acclaimed performances in films like The Banshees of Inisherin. This film earned him nominations for both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe.

According to reports, the Spider-Man Noir series will feature Gleeson alongside Nicolas Cage and Lamorne Morris. The series promises to bring a fresh, darker take on the superhero, film, set against the gritty backdrop of 1930s New York. Let’s dive into what we know so far about this fascinating new series.

Brendan Gleeson’s new role

Brendan Gleeson has been cast in the Spider-Man Noir series and it is one of his first major projects since his Oscar-nominated performance. Yes, we are talking about The Banshees of Inisherin. Reports claim that Gleeson will play the villain in this series. While details about his character are still under wraps speculation suggests he could portray a classic Spider-Man foe. A foes which is reimagined for the 1930s New Your setting.

ALSO READ: Nicholas Cage Confirmed To Star In Spider-Man Noir Live-Action Series; Deets Inside

Who is Brendon Gleeson playing?

While the specifics of Gleeson’s character have not been disclosed, he is reportedly set to play the main antagonist. This opens up various possibilities from the Marvel Universe. Gleeson’s character will likely be a reimagined version of a classic Spider-Man villain. Fans speculate that he can play an older Norman Osborn, a major corporate foe in the Spider-Man Noir comics. Osborn could serve as a crucial plot by funding other villains and creating conflicts for the main character.

Advertisement

Given Gleeson’s track record of playing complex and compelling characters, his portrayal of the villain in Spider-Noir is highly anticipated. This role marks another significant addition to Gleeson’s impressive career. He gave some standout performances in The Guard, In Bruges, and Harry Potter. On television, he has delivered memorable performances in Mr. Mercedes, The Comey Rule, and Into the Storm, for which he won an Emmy.

Nicholas Cage as Spider-Man Noir

Spider-Man Noir tells the story of an aging and down-on-his-luck private investigator. Nicolas Cage is playing the role of this private investigator. The character is forced to confront his past life as the city’s only superhero. The noir setting and unique twist on the Spider-Man universe promise to deliver a fresh storyline.

Set in the backdrop of 1930s New York, this version of Spider-Man is different from the traditional Peter Parker. Instead, Cage’s character grapples with his past while trying to bring justice to a corrupt city. The series promises a unique take on the Spider-Man universe, set against the backdrop of the Great Depression.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 5 Major Changes In MCU Spider-Man's Life; From His Death And Revival To His Real Identity Revelation

Lamorne Morris joins the cast

Another exciting addition to the cast is Lamorne Morris. He is best known for his role in New Girl. Morris will play Robbie Robertson, a dedicated journalist navigating the challenges of being a black professional in 1930s New York. His character is described as driven, hardworking, and willing to take on risky stories to make a name for himself.

Spider-Noir also has a great team behind it. Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot are the co-showrunners and executive producers. They created the series with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal who are also executive producers. Harry Bradbeer will direct and produce the first two episodes. Bradbeer is known for his incredible work in Fleabag and Killing Eve.

More about the production and release updates

The production of Spider-Man Noir is gearing up to begin soon. With the series officially picked up, more announcements will be made soon about the cast. If filming starts as planned, the show can debut in late 2024. Initially, the series will premiere on MGM+’s linear channel. And, later it will be available globally on Amazon Prime Video. Spider-Man Noir will be an exciting new chapter to the Spider-Man franchise.

Advertisement

Stay tuned with PINKVILLA for further updates on the same!

ALSO READ: What You Need To Know About Spiderman In The Boys Comics; READ