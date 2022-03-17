Britney Spears DELETES her Instagram account after posting about wanting to be 'feared' than loved

Britney Spears seems to be taking a social media break given that recently, the singer disabled her Instagram. The move comes a day after sharing a post where she spoke about being taken advantage of for being nice, the singer had written that she would rather want to be "feared" than being pitted or loved. Spears didn't leave any updates for her fans before going offline.

Ever since her conservatorship was terminated in November, Britney was seen enjoying her freedom as she took to Instagram to regularly share posts about her life and also openly called out her family on social media. From giving a glimpse of her trip to Polynesia with fiance Sam Asghari to making the announcement about her upcoming memoir, Spears' account was constantly flooded with new updates.

In a surprising move, the singer decided to vanish off Instagram as she seemed to have disabled or deleted her account without hinting about the same and left her fans wondering about what went wrong. According to US Weekly, a source informed the portal that the decision was her own and said, "Britney chose to disable her own Instagram." Although a reason for the same was not provided.

The singer had recently made the headlines for sharing a series of nude photos on her account as she spoke about feeling rebellious and free in her captions while explaining her photos. Britney's Instagram break also comes months after she got into a public feud with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears who released her tell-all book, Things I Should Have Said earlier this year.

