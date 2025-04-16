Brittany Cartwright Claims Jax Taylor Flipped Table at Her During Violent Outburst Over Texts With His Friend

Season 2 of The Valley, starring former couple Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, returned on Bravo this week. The episode, which aired Tuesday night, showed just how messy their separation has become.

It’s been nearly nine months since Jax, 45, and Brittany, 36, decided to take a break from their marriage, and according to the former, things are "not going well," and they are allowed to date other people.

In a confessional interview, Jax admitted, "It’s so toxic. It’s so broken," before revealing that Brittany texted him that she wanted to work on their marriage. However, he freaked out after watching a video she sent to another man. Next, we saw Brittany telling the cameras that just as she thought they were headed in the right direction, "all hell broke loose," which completely "changed everything."

The drama started when Jax discovered messages between Brittany and his friend Julien on the iPad of their 4-year-old son, Cruz.

Speaking to Michelle Saniei, Brittany claimed, "Jax flipped the coffee table, and it hit my knee. It turned black immediately. I was screaming and crying. It was terrifying."

Brittany also revealed that she no longer feels safe letting Cruz be alone with Jax because his rage had gotten "so much worse. " She thinks that the Vanderpump Rules alum needs to stop partying so hard, which results in their "worst fights ever."

While Jax admitted they had agreed to date others, he said what hurt most was that Brittany was seeing someone he considered a friend. "Julian and I were friends. We were hanging out all the time," he said. "Meanwhile, she’s still hooking up with him, and I had no idea."

He also confessed to going into a "full, unhinged rage" after watching the text exchange between the two. "That’s the worst it’s ever gotten," he told Jesse Lally, who urged him to think about their son before acting out.

Jax later admitted, "What I did was wrong. I lost all control."

Later in the episode, Jax met up with former Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Schwartz, who expressed serious concern for his friend’s mental health. "You’re headed towards rock bottom with your recent behavior," Tom warned. "And I feel like if you don't seek some sort of help, some sort of counseling, I don’t know, therapy…"

Jax didn’t deny it and said that he is in "such a bad place," and he hates going back to an empty house.

Jax previously spent 30 days in an inpatient treatment center due to his struggles with cocaine use. In March, he shared that he’s now 83 days sober and is not consuming either cocaine or alcohol.

