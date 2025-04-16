A$AP Rocky Regrets Hurting and Pushing Fan During 2023 Met Gala Rush: 'I'm So Sorry'

A$AP Rocky has finally addressed a chaotic moment that went viral for all the wrong reasons nearly two years ago. The rapper has offered a sincere apology to a young fan named Maddy, whom he accidently facepalmed outside New York City’s Carlyle Hotel while attempting to jump over a barricade and get to his hotel room.

Addressing the viral 2023 Met Gala moment in Vogue’s Life in Looks video segment, the Harlem native revealed that he was in a rush to enter the hotel to avoid being late for the event. He then issued a sincere apology to Maddy for the chaotic moment.

“I was gonna be late for the Met Gala,” he candidly said in the video. “I was trying to get in my room, and this poor young little lady, man, I didn't even know that I messed up her glasses.”

He then offered a heartfelt apology, adding, “To whoever that young lady was. Again, I apologize. I'm so sorry. I ain't mean to do that, sweetheart. My fault.”

The shocking moment went down hours before the 2023 Met Gala as several fans were waiting for celebs to show up in their designer threads outside the NYC hotel. Due to the massive crowd, Rocky couldn't make it to the front entrance of the hotel, and he somehow found himself among the fans outside the steel fence.

Dressed in a black hoodie, jeans, boots, and dark sunglasses, Rocky took support of Maddy's shoulder and jumped over the fence, accidentally knocking off her glasses in the process.

A shocked Maddy, at the time, took to Twitter to share a selfie of her crooked glasses and wrote, "ASAP Rocky just literally jumped over me," adding in a follow-up tweet, "Rocky tapped my shoulder and was like ‘sweetheart I need to get through and I went ‘no’ and then he just shoved."

Later that day, Rocky arrived fashionably late to the Met Gala carpet with his then-pregnant girlfriend Rihanna. In a Gucci suit, a plaid kilt, and bedazzled jeans, the rapper made his way into the fashion's biggest night. Rihanna, on the other hand, looked stunning in a white Valentino gown and a flower-adorned cape.

