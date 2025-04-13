Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Wife Nicola Peltz at Coachella 2025 Amid Issues Over Brother Romeo’s Ex-Girlfriend

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were seen sharing a sweet moment at Coachella 2025, putting the ongoing family drama aside. The couple was photographed kissing during Benson Boone’s performance at the music festival in Indio, California, on Friday. In the photos, Nicola had her hand on the back of Brooklyn’s neck while pulling him in for a kiss, according to a report by Page Six.

Advertisement

In another picture, Nicola Peltz appeared focused on her camera while Brooklyn Beckham looked down, likely at his phone. Brooklyn wore a blue Hawaiian shirt and a white baseball cap, and his neck tattoo was clearly visible. Nicola kept her look simple with a black V-neck top and hair pulled back from her face.

The outing comes just days after reports surfaced about a feud between Brooklyn and his younger brother, Romeo Beckham. According to TMZ, the tension reportedly centers around Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull. Kim is said to have dated Brooklyn in the past, which some believe may have caused friction in the family.

However, sources told TMZ that the issue isn’t about jealousy. Instead, the concern is about Kim’s intentions and whether she’s using her relationship with Romeo for the wrong reasons. The insiders claimed that Brooklyn and Nicola are cautious around her and have chosen not to attend any events where Turnbull will be present.

Advertisement

As a result of the feud, Brooklyn and Nicola have allegedly skipped a few key family gatherings. This includes David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration in Miami last month, which they were noticeably absent from. The couple also missed Victoria Beckham’s fashion show in March.

According to TMZ’s sources, “They didn’t want to be around Kim,” which has influenced their decision to stay away from certain family events.

Despite the reported family tension, Brooklyn and Nicola appeared relaxed and happy at Coachella. They seemed to enjoy their time together, showing affection and spending quality time at the popular music festival. The two have been married since 2022 and often share glimpses of their relationship on social media.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner-Timothée Chalamet Pack on PDA at Coachella 2025 Amid Her Ex Travis Scott’s Set; Fans Spot Duo Kissing