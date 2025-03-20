Were Kanye West and Daughter North Spotted Together Amid Rapper's Ongoing Feud With Kim Kardashian? Reports

Kanye West was seen sleeping in the front seat of a car after visiting daughter North as his feud with ex-wife Kim Kardashian over custody of their 11-year-old escalates.

According to Page Six, the 47-year-old rapper was caught snoozing in the passenger seat of a car on Tuesday as he was driven to a location. Meanwhile, North, who was in a different vehicle, looked happy arriving at the Los Angeles warehouse, where she was accompanied by a nanny.

West spent time with his daughter at a time of continued battle against his ex-wife, Kardashian, 44, over their four kids. The new feud was triggered by West after he dropped a new song featuring his pre-teen daughter with incarcerated rapper Sean Diddy Combs, his son Christian King Combs, and another artist named Jasmine Williams.

Combs is held behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on charges of sex trafficking and other federal crimes. Kim had reportedly protested against North featuring in the song Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine with the disgraced rapper, but in vain.

The Skims mogul allegedly tried to prevent the release of the song, citing fear of Combs' continued legal issues, such as sex trafficking charges. Nonetheless, West went ahead with the release. He also went to social media, stating he was being excluded from decisions about their children.

The outlet's sources familiar with The Kardashians star claim that her top concern is still shielding her children from West's growing instability and scandalous entanglements. Insiders indicate she is now contemplating revisiting their custody agreement in the wake of recent developments.

Page Six's source said, "Kim's priority is the well-being and safety of her children and to protect them from being around Kanye's controversial behavior."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got divorced in 2022 after eight years of marriage. They share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. According to sources, Kardashian will no longer hold on to what she perceives as one-way attempts at amicable co-parenting as she has had enough of it.