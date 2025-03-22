Kim Kardashian Seeks Legal Support Amid 'Frustrating' Kanye West Drama; Source Says She Has 'Her Lawyer on Speed Dial'

Trigger Warning: Mention of sexual abuse.

Kim Kardashian is experiencing growing frustration as she is trying to cope with the fallout from Kanye West's recent public rants, particularly those involving their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

As per one of People magazine's sources close to the reality television personality, Kardashian is growing increasingly frustrated with her ex-husband's erratic behavior. Though she wants their kids to have a positive relationship with their dad, she is still very worried about making it safe and secure.

The outlet's source said, "When Kanye’s not around, it’s very sad for the kids. North especially asks to see him. But when he is around, many times it causes frustration and stress for Kim."

The drama reached new heights last week when Kardashian cut short her 11-year-old daughter North's visit with her father, West, after discovering polarizing figures Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate were set to join them.

The Tate brothers, who were recently back in the U.S. after they were charged with sex crimes abroad, were allegedly on their way to the meetup spot—and Kardashian moved fast to shield her daughter.

After the incident, Kardashian requested an emergency custody hearing. She and West, with their respective legal representatives and a mediator, came together on March 14 to address the issue.

"She can’t stand when he acts irrational. She wants the kids to spend time with him in a safe environment. She finds it ridiculous that she needs her lawyer on speed dial," the source added.

The meeting also briefly mentioned West's new track featuring incarcerated rapper Sean Diddy Combs alongside his and Kim's daughter, North, titled LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE. Combs' involvement has also brought added controversy, as he is still in custody at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting persons for prostitution.

On March 19, West escalated the feud by claiming that the Kardashian family was involved in sex trafficking children, pointing to North's involvement in an FKA Twigs song.

Kim Kardashian, who has always taken priority to keep her kids away from Kanye West's public drama, is still set on making a haven for them—even as media firestorms and courtroom battles continue to rage. Even though she's tried to co-parent peaceably, the chaos has left her stuck with her attorney on speed dial, waiting for what happens next.