'Obsessed' Kanye West Displays Aggressive Behavior Toward Bianca Censori, Unleashes Guards on Her

Kanye West's series of 'aggressive' behaviors has reportedly made his wife Bianca Censori want to leave him. West's dominion over her life has sparked immense concerns.

Reports from Page Six's sources indicate Censori feels "frightened" staying with the rapper, but breaking up is not feasible due to his control over her life.

As per sources talking to the outlet, Censori has not been able to break free from the rapper's control, alleging he controls her life both personally and professionally. Sources say that in spite of her efforts to establish distance, West's behavior still leaves a mark of control.

"I think Bianca wants to break up, but it’s not easy. Kanye controls so many aspects of her life," the outlet's source said.

Ye had also posted on X, "I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE THIS AINT NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S–T."

There were recent reports of a physical and emotional distance between the pair, with West basing himself in Japan while Censori stayed in Los Angeles.

One source described a scene in which Censori changed hotels to escape him, only to have West follow her out. Security guards were reportedly sent for her there, with the source saying he "wouldn't leave her alone." The episode, which one described as occurring about a week ago, further fueled rumors of his "aggressive" ways.

The source said, "Bianca went to another hotel, and someone narc'd it out. He sent the security guards over and wouldn’t leave her alone … this was about a week ago, and now he’s left town."

Censori left Chateau Marmont, where she had been lodging on Monday, as per TMZ. "She’s living under this aggressive situation," the source continued, adding, "She’s gotta run, but he’s obsessed with her. It’s been hard for her to get [out on her own] and move around."

Kanye West continues making headlines with his series of erratic behaviors, such as selling swastika t-shirts, featuring his and Kim Kardashian's daughter, North, on a song with incarcerated rapper Sean Diddy Combs, and more. Meanwhile, West's former wife, the Skims mogul, is reportedly weighing up whether to apply for sole custody of their four children.