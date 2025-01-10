Candace Owens Calls Out Blake Lively for Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni Claiming She Will Lose the Case

Candace Owens took to her YouTube show, Candace, on January 8 to share her thoughts on the ongoing legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Owens did not hold back, asserting that Lively is 'not a good person' and a prime example of 'modern feminism.'

Owens questioned Lively’s choice to file a civil rights complaint instead of pursuing a lawsuit, suggesting it was an attempt to protect her image. “Do not let [the lawsuit] distract you from the fact that she is not a kind person,” Owens stated.

Owens went on to share a personal memory from her time as an intern at Glamour, where her editor allegedly described Lively as the most difficult and rudest celebrity she had ever worked with.

“People know this behind the scenes,” Owens added. “She’s a bit of a brat.” Owens believes Lively’s actions of playing the victim in the lawsuit are an example of 'modern feminism on steroids,' adding that Lively is 'remarkably unlikeable.'

In addition to calling out Lively, Owens also addressed Amber Heard’s support of the actress. “Amber Heard returned and gave a statement,” Owens remarked.

“I think after allegedly pooping on Johnny Depp’s bed, she should sit this one down.” Owens made it clear that she believed Lively was wrong and predicted Baldoni would ultimately win the lawsuit.

In December 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment. Baldoni countered with his own lawsuit against The New York Times for their coverage of the allegations.

Since the lawsuits were filed, the two actors have been embroiled in legal back-and-forth, drawing significant media attention. While many initially sided with Lively, some, like Owens, have started to voice their doubts about her claims.

