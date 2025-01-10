Will Ariana Grande Play Audrey Hepburn in Rumored Biopic? Find Out As Wicked Star Channels Classic Look at Golden Globes 2025

Ariana Grande fuels the rumors about her interest in playing Audrey Hepburn after her recent outfit choices, especially at Golden Globes 2025 which channeled the style of the iconic Hollywood star.

At this year's National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala on January 7, Grande chatted with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. The reporter noted her pink structured gown and ponytail with bangs, which resembled how Hepburn carried herself classically.

Grande admitted that she loves 1950s and 1960s glamour and named favorites in the form of Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe. The Thank You, Next singer said, "I love the 50s and 60s glamour; that’s just kind of my favorite—Marilyn, Audrey; it’s just my favorite."

When asked about playing the Breakfast at Tiffany's icon, Grande seemed surprised, but she made it clear that such a project would need to be done right. She also kindly thanked the reporter for the favorable comparison.

Grande said of the biopic, "That would have to be done so well and so perfectly."

Meanwhile, there is no new concrete news about the planned biopic about Audrey Hepburn, even if the rumors persist. As per Deadline, the potential film was earlier announced with actress Rooney Mara under the helm of director Luca Guadagnino. However, Mara has announced that Guadagnino is not on board anymore.

Advertisement

Ariana Grande will return to her role as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, slated for a 21 November 2025 release.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande Pens Sweet Note of Gratitude To Ryan Reynolds For Praising Wicked At National Board of Review Gala