Where Is Amber Heard Now? Exploring Her Madrid Life as Johnny Depp's Ex-Wife Speaks Up in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Case

Everyone knows of the famous Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial that made headlines in 2021. Similarly, everyone also knows that the latter nearly disappeared from the face of the earth following her defeat in the legal battle against the Pirates of the Caribbean star. But where did Amber Heard go? And how is her life now, amid her announcement of a second pregnancy and speaking out on a new Hollywood legal battle concerning Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni?

Here’s all we know about the Aquaman star’s incognito life with her daughter and her soon-to-arrive baby, following her controversial split from Depp

Heard lives in a swanky but serene neighborhood of Madrid, according to myriad media reports. The actress, 38, per a latest report by the Daily Mail, has become truly integrated into the Spanish capital after buying a $1.5 million home there.

The five-bedroom property, which also features a garden, is in the trendy northern district of Chamartín, home to famous footballers and politicians who enjoy being a short drive away from the heart of the city center.

Once a red carpet regular, Heard appears to have no problem living a life completely opposite to what she was used to, according to a tipster cited by the aforementioned outlet. “She wears a cap and sunglasses and normal clothes and keeps a low profile. She lives here in peace,” the source said.

Heard’s neighbor recalled that when the actress first arrived in the locality, many photographers were parked outside her residence, but now there are none. “No one here really knows who she is. They don’t recognize her in the street like they would in America."

Heard’s 3-year-old daughter, per the Daily Mail, attends a private Catholic school for children aged 1 to six that teaches in both English and Spanish. After picking up her daughter from school in the afternoon, the actress is reportedly often seen visiting an American supermarket called Taste of America.

An employee there told the British publication that they assume Heard likes to buy things that remind her of home, which their store stocks.

Heard also loves going for walks and runs in the nearby park, where she was recently swamped by paparazzi following her pregnancy announcement.

When asked by the shutterbugs if she plans on staying in Spain long-term, she reportedly responded in the affirmative.

