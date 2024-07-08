Cara Delevingne Discusses Her Sobriety Journey; Opens Up About Getting Drunk At 'Crazy Age' Of Eight At Her Aunt's Wedding

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Cara Delevingne recalled getting drunk at her aunt’s wedding when she was just eight years old. The British model and actress, 31, while reflecting on her decades-long addiction issues, looked back at her aunt’s nuptials in 2001 in a recent conversation with the Sunday Times. She told the publication that eight years old was a “crazy age to get drunk.”

Delevingne, who has been sober since 2022 thanks to her viral paparazzi picture that captured her wandering the streets of Los Angeles while under the influence, admitted she turned to substances to help her through hard times when alcohol did not suffice. “I used to think drugs and alcohol helped me cope,” she told the outlet, only to realize soon they didn’t. Instead, “They kept me sad and super depressed,” Delevingne lamented.

Cara Delevingne reflects on how sobriety has empowered her

The Suicide Squad actress told the U.K.’s Sunday Times that she feels she’s got her power back and is not being controlled by other things in the interview published on July 7. She also credited the aforementioned paparazzi photos of herself acting erratically following the Burning Man festival for giving her a reality check to sober up.

“I would never have been Sally Bowles in the West End; I’m super proud of that,” Delevingne said, referencing her role in London’s West End’s Cabaret while crediting the pap pictures.

Advertisement

Another fact that Delevingne is proud of is that she now attends festivals sober. She also doesn’t mind hanging out around others who drink during parties and events, she said. Last month, the actress revealed she attended the Glastonbury Festival in England while completely sober. Reflecting on the evening, Delevingne told the outlet that the place smelled bad and her feet hurt, but she had just as much fun.

The actress also talked about her $7 million LA mansion burning down in March, claiming she would’ve abused substances as a coping mechanism if she wasn’t her new self.

ALSO READ: ‘You're Not Alone’: Cara Delevingne Shares Encouraging Message To Those On Their Sobriety Journey

Getting clean wasn’t an easy journey for Cara Delevingne — She spoke about the difficulties she faced

Since beginning her sobriety journey, the actress has been open about how she now feels calmer and safer despite the urge to give in to temptation sometimes. “It hasn’t been [easy], but there have never been moments when I’m like, ‘This isn’t worth it,’” she told Elle UK in July last year. “It’s been worth every second. I just don’t know what it would take for me to give it up.”

Advertisement

The actress revealed to Vogue in April 2023 that she’d enrolled in a 12-step sobriety program, saying even though people want her story to look like an after-school special where she was an addict one day and completely sober the next, it isn’t as simple as that. Things just aren’t instant.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: What Is Cara Delevingne's Net Worth? Find Out As Model's House In LA Gets Wrecked By Massive Fire