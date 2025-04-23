CBS Cancels Spinoffs of The Equalizer and The Neighborhood; Details Inside

CBS has officially pulled the plug on planned spinoffs of The Equalizer and The Neighborhood, Variety confirmed on April 22. The decision comes amid a broader reshuffling of the network’s programming slate for the 2025-2026 season.

The Equalizer spinoff, introduced in an April 20 episode of the original series, starred Titus Welliver and Juani Feliz. Welliver played Hudson Reed, a former CIA operative with a complicated past, while Feliz portrayed his daughter Samantha, a weapons expert and skilled martial artist hiding secrets of her own. The storyline aimed to expand the franchise’s universe but will not move beyond its pilot appearance.

Meanwhile, The Neighborhood spinoff was set to follow fan-favorite characters Marty and Malcolm Butler—played by Marcel Spears and Sheaun McKinney—as they embarked on a new life in Venice Beach. With the original series already renewed for an eighth and final season, the spinoff’s cancellation marks the end of the road for the Butler brothers’ storyline.

In addition, CBS has chosen not to proceed with the comedy pilot Zarna from comedian Zarna Garg. The network has also canceled Poppa’s House after a single season.

However, CBS is moving forward with several new titles. These include a new FBI franchise entry starring Tom Ellis, the drama pilot Einstein with Matthew Gray Gubler, and a comedy titled DMV. The network also greenlit the Fire Countryspinoff Sheriff Country and Blue Bloods offshoot Boston Blue.

As CBS builds its next wave of programming, the cancellations of The Equalizer and The Neighborhood spinoffs signal a strategic pivot toward new content and franchise expansion. While some stories are ending before they truly begin, the network’s upcoming lineup promises fresh narratives and familiar faces in reimagined roles.

