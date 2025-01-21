Chappell Roan's New Hulu Documentary Shows Her Transition From Bare-Faced Singer To 'Confident And Hot' Pop Star; See Here

Chappell Roan gives her fans a peek into her transformation from a bare-faced woman to a bold and confident pop star in the new Hulu Docuseries, Faces of Music.

The singer, along with Becky G and Victoria Monet, will be starring in the series, which will revolve around the concept of connections between music, beauty, and identity. In the first preview dropped by the streaming platform, Roan can initially be seen donning a bare face and later goes on to wear her drag style makeup.

As the first scene opens, the musician can be seen smiling in her clear-faced look and then goes on to add shades of red, blue, orange, and pink to complete her look before stepping up on the stage. She says, “Chappell is a version of myself that’s so bold and confident and hot.”

Additionally, Becky G and Victoria Monet too address their bare-faced looks. The former goes on to say, “I feel my most sexy when I’m leaning into what is on the inside.” Meanwhile, Monet reveals, “It’s not about right or wrong. It’s about your truth.”

Apart from Roan’s voice and songs that make the fans go gaga over her, the musician’s costumes are also one of the most talked-about elements of the performance. In addition to making her bare-faced debut onscreen, Roan is also set to make her Grammy red carpet debut.

The singer has been nominated in six categories, including the major four. Speaking about the recognition, the singer went on to say, "How amazing is it that a gay artist wrote a gay song that went No. 1 with a gay writer who did not grow up in the industry, did not have an in, has been busting her ass for a decade?" She further added, "It’s an honor to be nominated with some of the other artists.”

Apart from Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter has also received six nominations at the Grammys this year.

