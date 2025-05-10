Charlize Theron Says Uma Thurman Deserved an Oscar For THIS Film; Says Her Work Was 'Unbelievable'

Charlize Theron is kicking off the press tour for The Old Guard 2, and during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Oscar winner took a moment to spotlight one of her personal heroes: Uma Thurman. Reflecting on the legacy of Kill Bill, Theron passionately argued that Thurman's performance as The Bride deserved far more recognition — including an Oscar.

Theron and Thurman will soon share the screen in the Netflix sequel The Old Guard 2, and for Theron, it’s a long-awaited dream. “We knew each other kind of offhand,” she told Kimmel, “but I knew her from being a massive fan, just watching her work. When I came into the action world, she was really, to me, like, the sensei. She was the OG.”

Thurman’s role in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 (2003–2004) has long been seen as genre-defining. Theron, who transitioned into action with films like Æon Flux, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Atomic Blonde, credited Thurman with paving the way for women in action roles. “A hundred percent,” she said when Kimmel suggested Thurman should have won an Academy Award. “It’s usually men who get a lot of credit for these types of movies. What she did in that film was just so unbelievable.”

Theron also admitted she was “scared” to face off with Thurman in their upcoming movie. “She’s just such a badass. Since I’ve been in action movies, I’ve always wanted to work with her and do an action sequence with her. Always,” she said.

The Old Guard, originally released in 2020, became a hit for Netflix, with 72 million households tuning in during its first month. Theron returns for the sequel with co-stars Kiandra “KiKi” Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Thurman and Henry Golding join the cast as new additions.

As Charlize Theron prepares to clash on screen with the woman she calls her action “sensei,” her admiration for Uma Thurman remains front and center. In an industry that often overlooks women’s contributions to action cinema, Theron’s tribute serves as a reminder of Thurman’s enduring influence — and a call for the recognition she’s long deserved.

