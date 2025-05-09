Charlize Theron's Kids Have 'Zero Respect' For Her Stardom; Actress Shares Their Hilarious Reaction to Mission Impossible Poster

Charlize Theron’s kids are not her fans! On Thursday, May 8, the actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her upcoming movie, The Old Guard 2. The Oscar-winning actress revealed that her daughters Jackson, 12, and August, 9, are not impressed by her stardom.

“My children have zero respect for me,” she told host Jimmy Kimmel. The Mad Max: Fury Road actress quipped that she’s humble, but once in a while, she has to remind her kids of her achievements.

“There’s a f------ Oscar right there.’ They are so not impressed with me,” she added. The Atomic Blonde actress, who adopted her daughter Jackson in 2012 and her other daughter August in 2015, shared a hilarious anecdote.

Theron revealed that she’s done intricate stunt sequences in her latest film, including jumping off a “real” helicopter. “Shooting 99% of it on a real helicopter as it’s trying to shake me off like a rag doll,” she recalled.

The Monster actress recalled that the sequence took 2 weeks to complete and she felt “amazing” over the achievement. However, her kids found another actor’s stunt more fascinating, and it’s none other than Tom Cruise.

While driving her youngest daughter home from her dance class, they crossed a new Mission: Impossible poster where Cruise was “hanging onto some yellow plane” and looked cool.

“‘It’s weird, he looks so much cooler than you did when you were hanging off the helicopter,’ ” Theron recalled her youngest daughter’s reaction. The audience burst out laughing while listening to the story.

The actress chimed in, saying her literally jumping off a helicopter wasn’t enough to impress her. “I was just like, ‘I hung off the helicopter, [can I have] some credit?’ “ she quipped. Theron’s upcoming film is an action thriller following Andy (Theron) and her team of immortal warriors.

“They grapple with the resurfacing of a long-lost immortal, complicating their mission to safeguard humanity,” says the synopsis.

The Old Guard 2 will be released on Netflix on July 2, 2025.