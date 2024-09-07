Child Star Official TRAILER: What Does The Dark Side Of Young Stardom Look Like? Demi Lovato, Drew Barrymore And More Reveal In New Docu

In Hulu's upcoming documentary, Child Star, former child stars Demi Lovato, Drew Barrymore, Christina Ricci, Raven-Symoné and more are drawing attention to the struggles of early fame, addiction, exploitation and more. The official trailer, which lasts two minutes, was released on September 5.

The documentary follows Lovato as she meets with other former child stars such as Drew Barrymore, Christina Ricci, Kenan Thompson, Raven-Symone, JoJo Siwa and Alyson Stoner. They analyze their occupations and share their experience and battle with clinical issues such as addiction, anxiety, and early success's constraints.

She says, "It scares me to hear that these kids are making tens of millions of dollars. There have to be protections put in place." Lovato reflects on the pressure and the desire to be better at a young age as she reveals that she was in the industry at the age of seven.

The official description of the trailer reads: "Child Star explores the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most famous former child stars. The film will mark Demi Lovato’s directorial debut with Nicola Marsh co-directing."

Child Star co-directed by Nicola Marsh and Lovato seeks to tell the stories of child stars growing up under public eyes and their ups and downs. Watch the trailer below:

The documentary is produced by the OBB Media’s headed by D. Ratner who also appeared in Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil, along with Scott Ratner, Miranda Sherman, Kfir Goldberg, and Lovato. It is scheduled to be released on Hulu on September 17.

Advertisement

Interviews of actresses of Drew Barrymore and Christina Ricci feature in the film and tackle very challenging concepts in entertainment such as exploitation, substance abuse, and the complexities of mental illnesses. Lovato recalls some of her experiences as a child performer, including a sad episode of bullying as well as the darker aspect of a ‘suicide petition’ that occurred during her childhood.

The film calls for stricter rules on the child actors, highlighting the issues of prolonged fame that starts at a young age. Demi Lovato’s issues with drugs and substance abuse, and her split-second decision to overdose attest to how destructive the entertainment industry can be to children.

ALSO READ: Was Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza In Desperate Housewives? Find Out As She Announces Pregnancy