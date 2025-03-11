Chris Evans’ biggest box office hits outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe: From Snowpiercer to Street Kings

Chris Evans is best known for his portrayal of Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which made him one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. However, outside of the superhero realm, Evans has also taken on a variety of roles across different genres, proving his versatility as an actor. While MCU films have dominated the box office, some of his non-MCU projects have also found success. Here’s a look at three of his highest-grossing films outside the Marvel franchise.

Chris Evans’ Highest-Grossing Non-MCU Films

Snowpiercer (2013) — USD 87 Million

Evans starred as Curtis Everett in Snowpiercer, a dystopian sci-fi thriller directed by South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho. Set in a post-apocalyptic world where the last surviving humans board a moving train, the film explores class struggle and other deep social disparities. Curtis leads a revolution against the oppressive upper class that controls the front of the train. The movie received profound critical acclaim for its thought-provoking narrative, intense action sequences, and Evans’ gripping performance. Snowpiercer grossed USD 87 million worldwide, making it one of the actor’s most successful non-MCU ventures.

Not Another Teen Movie (2001) — USD 66 Million

One of Evans’ earliest roles was in Not Another Teen Movie. He played Jake Wyler, a stereotypical high school jock who takes on a bet to transform an unpopular girl into a prom queen. The comedy was packed with over-the-top humor and references to films like She’s All That, 10 Things I Hate About You, and American Pie. While critics were not impressed, the movie was a commercial success, earning USD 66 million worldwide and helping Evans cement his footing in Tinseltown.

Street Kings (2008) — USD 66 Million

In this crime thriller directed by David Ayer, Evans played Detective Paul Diskant, a young and ambitious cop who assists Keanu Reeves’ character in unraveling corruption within the Los Angeles Police Department. The film features a star-studded cast, including Forest Whitaker and Hugh Laurie, and delivers a tense, action-packed stratagem. Street Kings grossed USD 66 million globally, further reinforcing Evans’ potential outside the superhero genre.

From action-packed sci-fi to satirical comedy and hard-hitting crime dramas, Evans’ non-MCU filmography showcases his diverse acting range. While his superhero legacy remains in a league of its own, these films highlight his ability to excel in other genres as well.