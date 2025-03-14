US Box Office: Captain America Brave New World holds steady on 4th Wednesday; Closes in on surpassing Thor and Black Widow

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World is maintaining its momentum at the domestic box office, grossing USD 782K on its fourth Wednesday, dropping 23.1 percent from the previous week. The hold is particularly notable when compared to past Captain America films —- The First Avenger, which earned USD 810K with a 46.1 percent decline; The Winter Soldier, which raked in USD 1.1M with a 40.1 percent drop; and Civil War, which collected USD 1.2 million with a 47.1 percent wane.

Brave New World is also proving its strength when measured against past Presidents’ Day releases. While Sonic the Hedgehog (USD 598K, -33%) and Fifty Shades of Grey (USD 516K, -36.5%) saw steeper declines, CapAm 4 has outpaced these titles. It, however, remains consistently behind Deadpool and Black Panther, but those films had significantly larger initial openings.

Currently, the film’s U.S. total stands at USD 179.2M. It is expected to surpass Thor (USD 181M) and Black Widow (USD 183.7M) by the end of the weekend. With no major competition until Disney’s Snow White arrives on March 21, industry analysts predict the film will reach a domestic cume of USD 195 to USD 215 million, depending on whether it keeps up the steady pace.

For those unversed, the film marks Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson’s first solo outing as the titular superhero following his transition to the role after Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers' departure. The plot unfolds in the aftermath of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Captain America 4 also stars Harrison Ford as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, replacing the late William Hurt in the role. Liv Tyler returns as Betty Ross, reprising her part from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. Shira Haas makes her MCU debut as Israeli superheroine Sabra, while Tim Blake Nelson returns as The Leader, taking charge of the story’s villainous arc.

The narrative sees Wilson grappling with his new role, facing global threats and political intrigues that threaten the legacy of the shield.

With an underwhelming but decent box office performance, Captain America 4 is holding firm as one of Marvel’s strongest recent releases. We’ll be watching closely to see how far it can go before Snow White takes the stage. Or who knows—maybe it could keep the momentum even while competing against the Disney venture.