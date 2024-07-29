Chrissy Teigen Posts Cute Video of Son Miles Falling Asleep at the Olympics; See Here

On Saturday, July 27, 2024, 38-year-old model Chrissy Teigen shared details of her family's trip to Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics on her Instagram Stories. She posted an adorable video of her 6-year-old son, Miles, who is seen dozing off in the stands. In the video, Miles is clearly asleep, with his legs propped up on his seat and his hands covering his face.

Chrissy Teigen and her husband, 45-year-old John Legend, are also parents to their other children: Luna, 8, Esti, 18 months, and Wren, 13 months.

Teigen’s family fun and Olympic excitement

Chrissy Teigen’s children got their share of downtime in more than just the Olympic venues. During a trip to Paris in June, she posted a series of images capturing her kids catching some rest in unconventional spots. One photo showed Miles sleeping in a car, while Luna napped at the theatre, highlighting the family's laid-back and playful nature amidst their busy travels.

Teigen's Olympic-related posts continued the next day with engaging videos from the event, which kicked off in Paris on Friday, July 26. One video featured Olympian Simone Biles rehearsing her balancing beam routine, which Teigen captioned, "Just a casual warm-up," showcasing Biles' impressive performance as she flawlessly landed her routine.

Another video showed Miles in a neon yellow outfit, energetically waving a red "Team USA" sign. After his enthusiastic display, he cuddled up with his dad. Teigen also shared a joyful selfie of herself and Luna, both smiling brightly, reflecting their enjoyment and family bond during the Olympic festivities.

Teigen’s family went to Paris for Olympic events

Chrissy Teigen shared exciting news with PEOPLE earlier this month about her family's upcoming plans to attend a major event. She revealed that her children will be joining her and her husband, John Legend, for the celebrations.

However, only their older children will be attending the event with them. Teigen noted that their daughter Luna, who participates in gymnastics herself, is particularly excited to see the sport in action.

Teigen also expressed the family's enthusiasm for the trip, highlighting their love for Paris. She described the city as beautiful and full of activities, adding that these trips make their visits to such events even more enjoyable and memorable.

