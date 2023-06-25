Christopher Nolan explains Inception ending after 13 years; REVEALS it has an Oppenheimer connection

Christopher Nolan is unarguably one of the most respected filmmakers in the world cinema. The celebrated director carved a niche for himself in the film industry with some brilliant films that passed the test of time and earned cult classic status. Inception, the 2013-released science fiction film helmed by Christopher Nolan, has been considered one of the greatest movies to be ever made in the genre. Even after 13 years of its release, the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer's ending is widely discussed by film fanatics all over the globe.

Christopher Nolan explains Inception ending

Finally, after 13 years of the release of Inception, Christopher Nolan finally explained the much-talked-about ending of the acclaimed film in his recent interview with Wired. According to the celebrated filmmaker, Leonardo DiCaprio's character Dom Cobb finally moves on and ends up with his kids. "I mean, the end of Inception, it is exactly that. There is a nihilistic view of that ending, right? But also, he has moved on and is with his kids. The ambiguity is not an emotional ambiguity. It's an intellectual one for the audience," explained Nolan in the interview.

Nolan confirms Oppenheimer has a connection with Inception ending

Interestingly, the acclaimed filmmaker also confirmed that Oppenheimer, his upcoming biographical thriller that features Cillian Murphy in the titular role, has a connection with the Inception ending. "It is funny, I think there is an interesting relationship between the endings of Inception and Oppenheimer to be explored. Oppenheimer has got a complicated ending. Complicated feelings," stated Christopher Nolan, hinting that the Cillian Murphy starrer is going to be a unique cinematic experience for the audiences. However, the director refrained from revealing more details about the project.

About Oppenheimer

As reported earlier, Cillian Murphy appears as the titular character Robert J Oppenheimer in the film. The Christopher Nolan directorial features a stellar star cast including Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Tom Conti, Gary Oldman, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, and others in the pivotal roles. Oppenheimer will hit the theatres worldwide on July 21, 2023.

