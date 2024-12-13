Damon Wayans Jr. on Filming THIS Scene with Emmy Nominee Jessica Williams in Shrinking; Deets

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Shrinking!

Damon Wayans Jr. recently joined the cast of Shrinking, having one of the most intriguing roles. The actor is playing the role of Derrick in the second season of the aforementioned show.

For those unversed with the characters of the show, Wayans Jr. happens to be a close friend of Derek, who eventually becomes Derrick #2 for the people around him.

Moreover, Wayans's character, Derrick, is also the love interest of Gaby, who is played by the Emmy nominee Jessica Williams. While the two have a great chemistry between them, entertaining the audience with some extreme and unscripted flirty moments, the Major Payne actor recently opened up about how the scenes are shot.

The actor recently sat with HuffPost and spoke about a hysterical scene where Derrick finds Gaby’s vibrator in her breakup box.

“It was a moment where [I and Williams] looked into each other’s eyes like, ‘This is happening,’” the actor from The Last Boy Scout stated.

He then went on to add that the production had cut a lot of moments out of the scene, even the one where the two characters are shown to first meet each other.

Talking about the sequence where he finds a vibrator, Wayans Jr. stated that both he and Williams had improvised it but “didn’t get a chance to use.”

Recalling his time on Happy Endings, Damon Wayans Jr. then added, “I knew [any time] I showed up [on set] for Happy Endings I had to have jokes in the holster.”

He further stated that he had to do that because other actors, such as Adam Pally, Casey Wilson, and Eliza Coupe, always brought their jokes to the set.

Shrinking is an Apple TV+ series that follows the life of a grieving therapist played by Jason Segel, who is known to break the rules around his patients and entangle himself in their issues.

The series also stars Christa Miller, Harrison Ford, Ted McGinley, and more.

