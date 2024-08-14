Dark Crimes Ending Explained: Who Is The Real Killer?

Dark Crime is a movie that takes Jim Carrey away from his usual comedic roles and places him in dark and intense crime drama. Set in Poland, this film directed by Alexandros Avranas is based on a true story reported in The New Yorker. The film tells the story of a detective named Tadek who becomes obsessed with solving a murder case that echoes a novel’s plot.

Though the film is filled with unexpected twists and turns, Dark Crime’s ending leaves viewers with many questions. Let’s take a closer look at the ending of Dark Crime.

In Dark Crimes, Tadek is determined to solve a long-unsolved murder case. His investigation takes a turn when he discovers a novel by Kozlov, a mysterious author. The book tells details that are eerily similar to the real-life murder Tadek is trying to solve. This discovery reignites Tadek’s career and pushes him deep into the investigation. Though the novel helps Tadek in his investigation, it also traps him in a web of lies and moral confusion.

In the climax of Dark Crimes, the true murderer is revealed in a shocking twist. Throughout the film, suspicion keeps shifting between various characters. This keeps the audience guessing who is the real killer. However, later it is revealed that Kasia is the real killer. Charlotte Gainsbourg plays the role of Kasia.

As Tadek gathers evidence and gets close to the truth, his interactions with Kasia grow more intense and personal. Overwhelmed by guilt and the pressure of her secrets, Kasia confesses her crime. She does this in a private meeting with Detective Tadek. Moreover, she not only admits to the crime but also poisons Tadek. This shows how desperate and scared she has become.

Dark Crimes delves deep into the concept of justice and obsession. Along with this, the film also leaves viewers questioning its true meaning. Tadek’s relentless search for the truth leads him to cross moral boundaries. This raises the question of whether justice was truly served or not.

Because, by the end of the film, Tadek sacrificed both his career and his integrity to solve the case. The movie makes you think about whether the price he paid was worth it for justice. This thing also shows Tadek’s obsession with solving the murder and Kozlov’s fixation on the crime. This film shows how dangerous obsession can be.

You can watch Dark Crimes on Amazon Prime Video or Amazon Prime Video with Ads. It's also available to rent or buy on Apple TV, Google Play Movies, and Fandango At Home. Additionally, you can stream it for free on Plex.

