10 Best True Crime Story Of All Time: From Dr Death To Unbelievable

The true crime genre attracts audiences fascinated by criminal psychology. While documentaries and docuseries on murder cases are common, true crime shows keep viewers engaged through actors who portray real events. Over the past decade, the standards for true crime have shifted, with a surge in accurate storytelling focused on systemic issues. Several true crime books have been adapted into films and TV shows, reflecting society's enduring interest in these narratives.

1.The Girl From Plainville (2022)

It is based on the controversial case of Michelle Carter involved in the tragic suicide of Conrad Roy. Elle Fanning performed as Michelle, a complex teenager struggling with mental health issues.There are events leading up to Roy's death and focus on the darkly psychological nature of Michelle's actions. The narrative technique is experimental and Conrad Roy continues to appear as a figment of Michelle's imagination even after his death. This shows the viewers his troubled psyche. Audiences get a deeper understanding of both characters as the show uses flashbacks. Some criticize the series for pacing issues.

2. The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (2016)

It is one of the most publicized and controversial criminal cases in American History as it reexamines the infamous O.J. Simpson trial. The cast includes Sarah Paulson, Courtney B. Vance, and Sterling K. Brown. The strong cast brings life to the complex roles of the legal teams involved. Paulson takes the role of prosecutor Marcia Clark and features the professional and personal struggles she faced during the trial. From investigation to the courtroom drama, the show provides a balanced view of legal battles and media frenzy. The series is renowned for detailed storytelling and understanding of racial and cultural tensions influencing the trial's outcome.

3. Candy (2022)

It is a chilling story of Candy Montgomery accused of murdering her friend Betty Gore. It stars Jessica Biel as Candy and Melanie Lynskey as Betty. The series reveals the darker truth of suburban life and a complete picture of both the victim and the community's social dynamics.A non-linear narrative has been used to keep the viewers engaged who are already familiar with the case. There are layers of depth for thoughtful exploration of gender roles and society's expectations.

4.Under the Banner of Heaven (2022)

The true story of the murders of Brenda Lafferty and her baby daughter reflects the intersection of crime and religious fundamentalism.It stars Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones known for the sensitive handling of a complex and controversial subject matter focused on the role of fundamentalist beliefs in motivating criminal acts. The narrative creates a richly layered story that questions the nature of faith and morality. The series maintains a sense of tension and suspense and has earned multiple awards.

5. Dr. Death (2021-Present)

It streams on Peacock and is based on the horrifying true stories of Dr. Christopher Duntsch and Dr. Paolo Macchiarini, two surgeons causing significant harm to their patients through medical malpractice. Duntsch is a neurosurgeon who killed several patients while Joshua Jackson delivered a disturbing performance as the titular character. The show has a strong supporting cast- Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater. Medical ethics and the consequences of unchecked power in the healthcare system are deeply explored.

6. The Dropout (2022)

It chronicles the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the fraudulent health technology company Theranos. In the Hulu miniseries, Amanda Seyfried starred as Holmes and delivered an Emmy-winning performance. The series is about Holmes' journey from a Stanford student with big ambitions to the head of a company involved in one of the biggest frauds. The writing and direction are sharp and it provides a critical look at Silicon Valley culture. It is a compelling story of ambition and deception and existing pressure in the tech industry.

7. Impeachment: American Crime Story (2021)

Based on the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal revealed a defining moment in American politics and media. Beanie Feldstein played Monica Lewinsky and offered a nuanced portrayal of her experience during the scandal. The series has Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp and Clive Owen as President Bill Clinton, among others.A fresh perspective on the events is offered in 'Impeachment' as it highlighted the #MeToo movement that reshaped public understanding of power dynamics and sexual misconduct.Monica Lewinsky presence as a producer added authenticity to the portrayal. She revealed the emotional and psychological impact of the events on her life.

8. A Friend of the Family (2022)

It is a disturbing true story of Jan Broberg, who was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a family friend.The series saw the real involvement of Jan Broberg, who provided insight into her experiences. She played a minor role in the show for the accurate depiction of the events. The series is focused not just on the crimes but also on the psychological manipulation by the perpetrator. It is a compelling watch for true crime enthusiasts for the unsettling portrayal of a seemingly normal family.

9. Unbelievable (2019)

It is based on the true story of a young woman, Marie, who was disbelieved and forced to retract her rape report. Marie's experience and the investigation that eventually brought her rapist to justice was sensitively portrayed. It stars Starring Kaitlyn Dever, Toni Collette, and Merritt Wever. The show weaves together multiple narratives and shows the systemic failures in handling sexual assault cases. It was praised for its all-women creative team. The subject was approached with care and empathy and addressed the institutional shortcomings.

10. When They See Us (2019)

It reveals a powerful exploration of racial injustice, police misconduct, and the impact of wrongful convictions. Directed by Ava DuVernay, the critically acclaimed miniseries dramatizes the case of Central Park Five, a group of Black and Latinx teenagers who were wrongfully convicted of raping a jogger in Central Park. The individual experiences of the boys were well captured emphasizing their humanity and the systemic biases they faced. The events from the attack spanned from 1989 to the eventual exoneration and settlement in 2014. The series provided a comprehensive look at the case's long-term effects on the lives of the accused. The series sheds light on the pervasive issues of racism and injustice in the system.

