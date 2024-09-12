MTV VMAs 2024: Shawn Mendes Debuts New Single Nobody Knows in Magical Live Performance; Watch

Shawn Mendes was back with a mind-blowing performance at MTV’s Video Music Awards! He debuted his song Nobody Knows featured in his upcoming self-titled album, Shawn, and won the hearts of his fans while being on stage.

The musician made sure to set the mood of the performance with the serene golden light that lit up his face, which also complemented the vibe of his new song. In addition to that, smoke was added during his presence on stage, which just helped elevate the aesthetic of his overall performance.

As usual, Mendes's persona definitely grabbed the attention of the audience who grooved with him while he sang, showcasing his beautiful vocal talent and his natural charm.

The singer’s upcoming album is speculated to be about his relationship with Camila Cabello. At one point, the track’s lyrics go, “When you’re so in love and souls touch but it’s still not enough, where does it go? Nobody knows.”

Along with that, he wowed the audience by playing a guitar while singing and then concluded the performance with a bang! The three musicians present on stage created an electrifying moment with a guitar, drum set, and an electric guitar.

Mendes had previously talked about his upcoming work on her Instagram, talking about how emotionally charged the process was when it came to the creation of the album. The record is slated to release on October 18, 2024.

Apart from There’s Nothing Holding Me Back singer’s performance, many other artists including Lenny Kravitz, Katy Perry, Halsey, LL Cool J, Chapelle Roan, Camilla Cabello, and many more performed during the ceremony.

This year’s VMAs were held at the UBS Arena and Megan Thee Stallion hosted the show. Many rising artists including Tyla and Roan were also recognized for their artistry as they won the moon trophy for the Best Afrobeats and Best New Artist respectively.

