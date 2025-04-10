Days of Our Lives April 9 Episode Recap: Belle Confesses Her Love, Kristen Grilled Over EJ's Shooting
In the Days of Our Lives April 9 episode recap, Belle confesses to EJ, Kristen gets arrested, and a fierce corporate power play unfolds—here's everything that went down.
Days of Our Lives' April 9 episode saw a soap-filled day in Salem as Kristen DiMera was in trouble after JJ and Shawn served a search warrant and discovered a gun in her purse. Police officers took Kristen away. In spite of her objections, Kristen was taken into custody for questioning.
There, Shawn and JJ questioned her about her potential involvement in the shooting of EJ, pushing for revenge for the disappearance of her mother. Kristen evaded, teasing the officers and requesting a lawyer.
At DiMera Enterprises, meanwhile, Gabi and Melinda talked about the consequences of the shooting of EJ. Gabi thought Kristen was the better bet to have done it, whom she had accused previously.
Their discussion was disrupted when Melinda got a call from Kristen asking for legal assistance, leaving Gabi shocked at the fact that Kristen had been made a suspect.
Back at the hospital, Philip attempted to get information regarding EJ's status from Kayla, who became suspicious of his intentions. Kayla got irritated at the inquisitive tone of Philip and reminded him of doctor-patient confidentiality.
Later, Philip accompanied Xander to meet Wen Shin. They proposed a corporate buyout of DiMera Enterprises, pointing to Kristen's legal woes and EJ's coma. Philip soon verified Kristen's detention, which made Shin call for quick action.
Elsewhere, Belle went to a comatose EJ's bedside and professed her love through a fantasy where she imagined that EJ was awake and reciprocating her feelings. However, Belle's vision ceased when Kayla appeared and recorded EJ's unaltered state. Subsequent to Kayla's departure, Belle emotionally reaffirmed her sentiments—only to be halted by disapproving Sami, who had heard her avowal.
