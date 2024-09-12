Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Brady’s Apology to Sarah Make Xander’s Fury Explode?

On Thursday, September 12, Days of Our Lives brings a day full of emotional confrontations and simmering tensions. Brady Black’s attempt to make amends only fuels Xander Kiriakis’ anger, while Eric Brady faces the consequences of his past. Meanwhile, EJ DiMera threatens Kristen, adding to the growing chaos in Salem.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers and Highlights

Eric Brady visits his mother, Marlena Evans, to confide in her about Holly Jonas' intense reaction to the revelation that he was responsible for Daniel Jonas' death. Although Eric wanted to gently break the news to Holly himself, Tate Black accidentally spilled the secret, leaving Holly furious. Despite Eric’s deep regret over the situation, Marlena encourages him to give Holly time to process the truth. Holly’s anger isn’t only directed at Eric, as she feels betrayed by everyone involved in keeping the secret from her.

At school, Tate tries to smooth things over with Holly, apologizing once again for his mistake. However, Holly’s frustration goes beyond Tate’s slip-up—she’s upset that Tate seems to downplay the seriousness of Eric and Brady’s drunk-driving incidents. Tate’s attempts to reconcile only serve to intensify Holly’s anger.

Meanwhile, Brady crashes Victoria Kiriakis’ birthday party at the Kiriakis mansion, hoping to reconnect with Maggie and apologize to Sarah for his past actions. Unfortunately, his unexpected arrival disrupts the celebration and triggers Xander’s fury. Xander, who’s been supporting Sarah as she adjusts to life after her paralysis, is already on edge. Brady’s appearance only amplifies his rage, especially as Xander’s protective instincts toward Sarah grow stronger.

Elsewhere, EJ DiMera confronts his sister Kristen with a stern warning. EJ suspects Kristen is involved in a cover-up to protect Brady, and he makes it clear that if he uncovers proof of her involvement, she could face legal consequences of her own. Kristen remains steadfast in her support for Brady, but EJ’s threat adds another layer of tension to the already complicated situation.

Thursday’s Days of Our Lives episode promises intense drama and rising stakes. Will Brady’s efforts to make amends with Sarah only deepen Xander’s anger? As EJ’s warning to Kristen looms large, the tangled web of secrets and lies in Salem continues to grow. Stay tuned for more explosive confrontations and shocking revelations.

