Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Cat and Chad's Plan to Take Down Clyde Succeed?

Thanksgiving in Salem promises a mix of family reunions, emotional moments, and explosive drama on Days of Our Lives. As Chad DiMera and Cat Greene push forward with their plot to take down Clyde Weston, unexpected twists threaten to derail their plans. Meanwhile, the Horton house becomes a hub of joy and tragedy as loved ones gather to celebrate the holiday.

Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Cat Greene (AnnaLynne McCord) continue their strategizing to neutralize Clyde Weston (James Read), but their efforts encounter a roadblock. That setback might arise when Jennifer Horton Deveraux (Melissa Reeves) and Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) return home.

Jennifer is furious to find Cat in the Horton house and doesn’t hold back. If Cat had any self-respect, Jennifer insists, she would walk out and never return. In a heated confrontation, Jennifer unleashes her anger, slapping Cat across the face. While Cat apologizes for the pain she caused pretending to be Abigail DiMera (Marci Miller) and explains it was to protect her endangered mother, Jack and Jennifer make it clear they want her gone.

On a brighter note, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Lani Grant (Sal Stowers) come back to Salem with their twins, bringing joy to Paulina Price (Jackée Harry) and Abe Carver (James Reynolds). The family shares heartwarming moments, and Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) beams with pride at the gathering. Julie even predicts a wonderful Thanksgiving, reveling in the extra love and laughter filling the Horton home.

Amid the festivities, tragedy casts a shadow over Thanksgiving. Doug Williams (Bill Hayes), who had been napping upstairs, doesn’t come down for dinner. Julie sends Jack to check on him, but he returns with devastating news: Doug has passed away.

Julie’s world crumbles as she processes the loss of her beloved husband. While loved ones rally around her, the Thanksgiving celebration turns into a time of mourning for the Hortons and their extended family.

This Thanksgiving on Days of Our Lives delivers an emotional rollercoaster for Salem’s residents. As Cat and Chad’s plans face obstacles and the Hortons endure heartbreaking loss, viewers can expect gripping moments that remind us why family and resilience remain at the heart of the long-running drama.

