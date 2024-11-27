Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Gabi Hernandez Apologize to EJ DiMera?

On this week’s Days of Our Lives, Thanksgiving brings more than just turkey and pie as Gabi Hernandez finds herself cornered by EJ DiMera, who demands she take responsibility for her actions. With emotions running high, the holiday could push Gabi to make an unexpected decision—or dig her heels in even further.

EJ DiMera is fed up with Gabi’s behavior, from her sharp slaps to her constant blame for the destruction of her marriage. Although EJ played a part in their scandalous affair, he believes Gabi needs to own up to her role, as she was the one who convinced him to take things to the next level.

The confrontation comes as Salem gathers to celebrate Thanksgiving, a time for reflection and forgiveness. With the holiday spirit in the air, Gabi may soften her usual fiery demeanor and consider extending an olive branch to EJ. However, her lingering bitterness over the demise of her marriage to Stefan DiMera could make it difficult for her to let go of her anger.

Unbeknownst to Gabi, Stefan’s reunion with her was sabotaged by his mother, Vivian Alamain. While Gabi remains in the dark about Vivian’s meddling, she may begin to shift her focus away from past heartbreak. There are already hints that Gabi and JJ Deveraux have a romantic reunion on the horizon, adding another layer of complexity to her storyline.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in Salem, the Thanksgiving drama isn’t limited to Gabi and EJ. Chanel Dupree delivers good news to Paulina Price, while Johnny DiMera and Joy Wesley navigate an awkward moment. Meanwhile, Rafe Hernandez opens up to Jada Hunter about a new direction for his career, and Leo Stark faces more conflict with Javi Hernandez after being shut down once again.

As tensions come to a head between Gabi and EJ, fans are left wondering whether Gabi will find it in her heart to apologize or let pride win out. Thanksgiving in Salem promises heartfelt moments, unexpected twists, and the potential for long-awaited reconciliations. Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for all the juicy developments!

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Alex Keep Joy’s Cheating Secret From Chanel?