Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Sarah Kiriakis Heal Completely?

As Sarah Kiriakis celebrates her miraculous recovery on Days of Our Lives, the Kiriakis family Thanksgiving is set to bring moments of gratitude and plenty of tension. Meanwhile, romance and jealousy brew as Alex Kiriakis navigates his feelings for Stephanie Johnson.

Tuesday’s Days of Our Lives episode is packed with Thanksgiving spirit and Salem-sized drama. Sarah Kiriakis returns home after a life-threatening ordeal, but her recovery isn’t the only focus. With family conflicts, lingering romantic tensions, and holiday traditions in full swing, Salemites have a lot to navigate as they gather to give thanks.

Sarah Kiriakis arrives back at the Kiriakis mansion, grateful for her second chance after Dr. Wilhelm Rolf’s experimental serum saved her life. Xander Kiriakis beams with pride as he helps Sarah settle in, and the two take a moment to appreciate the miracle that brought her back to health. However, peace may be short-lived, as Philip Kiriakis’s simmering tension with Xander could stir up holiday drama.

Elsewhere, Stephanie Johnson surprises Alex Kiriakis with a visit, offering to care for him after his recent illness. Although Alex is on the mend, he’s touched by Stephanie’s thoughtfulness. Their conversation might take a turn, however, if Stephanie mentions Joy Wesley, whose growing presence in Alex’s life has sparked questions. Alex could use this moment to reassure Stephanie that Joy isn’t a threat and perhaps drop hints about his lingering feelings for her.

As Stephanie reconnects with Philip Kiriakis, Alex will soon catch wind of their renewed closeness, fueling his jealousy. Despite the complications of work and family expectations, Stephanie and Alex’s chemistry remains undeniable. Thanksgiving could offer them an opportunity to reconnect, as both attend a blended holiday feast uniting the Kiriakis and Johnson families.

Meanwhile, Justin Kiriakis and Steve Johnson kick off the holiday spirit by preparing meals for Salem’s food pantry, spreading kindness to those in need. Their generosity highlights the best of the season, even as family gatherings bring their usual share of chaos.

With Thanksgiving celebrations underway, Days of Our Lives promises a mix of gratitude, romance, and classic Salem drama. Will Sarah’s recovery bring lasting peace, or will old family rivalries resurface? And as Alex and Stephanie navigate their complicated feelings, could Thanksgiving be the turning point they need? Don’t miss all the twists and heartfelt moments in Tuesday’s episode.

