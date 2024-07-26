Who Plays Ladypool In Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman's Deadpool & Wolverine? Highly-Anticipated Cameo Role REVEALED

Spoiler Alert: Details about Ladypool's identity in Deadpool & Wolverine are revealed inside

After weeks of speculation about the actress portraying Ladypool aka Lady Deadpool, fans finally know who plays the iconic comic book character in the newly released Deadpool & Wolverine.

During a major action sequence in the highly anticipated film, which opened in theaters on Friday, July 26, the titular characters, played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, fight 100 variants of Deadpool, including Ladypool. Before the film’s release, the identity of the latter character was at the centre of the buzz surrounding the film, with fans placing bets on A-list names including Taylor Swift and Blake Lively. Well, guess they were right all along.

Read on to know which of the two ladies appears alongside the Merc with a Mouth and Jackman.

Ryan Reynolds kept it in the family after all — Blake Lively plays Ladypool

Reynolds and Jackman’s characters encounter Deadpool variants of all shapes and sizes when they are sent to The Void, a metaphysical junkyard for the discarded. The pair first meet Dogpool, a dog variant, and her sweet-as-honey owner, Nicepool, played by Reynolds.

When Deadpool returns to the universe via a portal, his variants from the transcendental universe follow him and start wreaking havoc, with Ladypool leading the pack. Deadpool and Wolverine fight the Deadpool Corps in vain before the lot stops to greet Deadpool’s friend Peter (Rob Delaney). While the variants are distracted, Deadpool & Wolverine seize the opportunity to escape the violence and focus on their mission.

Lively utters a few words during her cameo but never takes her mask off to reveal her face. The Gossip Girl alum, however, is listed as Ladypool in the film’s credits.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Deadpool & Wolverine Brings Back TONS Of Marvel, Fox Characters; Here's Every Cameo We Caught In Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's Movie

Revisiting the fan speculations about Lively’s cameo in the film

The first rationale fans came up with while billing Lively as the potential Ladypool before the film’s release was the simple fact that she is married to Reynolds and visited the Deadpool & Wolverine sets while filming of the Marvel offering was still in progress. Her resemblance to the character from the comics, minus the blue eyes, also fueled the fans' guesswork. Lastly, the final trailer, showing Ladypool’s head-to-toe look, almost gave it away.

Amusingly, though, fans at one point also pointed at Reynolds as Ladypool. The actor addressed the conjectures at a recent virtual press conference, joking his body proportions do not match Lady Deadpool’s physique in the trailer footage.

Reynolds and Lively, one of the most loved couples in Tinseltown, have been married for 11 years and share four children — James, Inez, Betty, and Olin. Their kids too, excluding Betty, are listed as Kidpools and a screaming Deadpool mutant in the film.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds Reveals Deadpool & Wolverine Movie Initially Had Different Title: 'We Have To Change...'