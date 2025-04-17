Demi Moore Says She ‘Wasn’t Gutted’ About Losing the Oscar, Reveals She Predicted Mikey Madison’s Win for Anora

Demi Moore may not have walked away with the Academy Award for Best Actress this year, but she certainly walked away with grace. In a new interview with Time magazine, the 62-year-old actress revealed she had a feeling Anora star Mikey Madison would take home the coveted prize—and she was right.

She stated, “I leaned over and whispered to my manager, ‘I think it’s going to Mikey." Moore, nominated for her powerhouse performance in The Substance, said she wasn’t crushed by the loss. In fact, she felt calm and centered when the Oscars cut to commercial just before the Best Actress category was announced. “I don’t know why I knew, but I did,” Moore said. “I didn’t feel gutted. I didn’t feel any of those kinds of things. I just trusted.”

By the time Madison’s name was called, Anora had already swept several major awards, including Best Editing, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Director for Sean Baker. So Madison’s win—and the film’s eventual Best Picture triumph—felt like the final piece of a near-perfect night.

Despite Moore’s strong awards season run, having picked up major honors at the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Awards, and SAG Awards, she was quick to celebrate her fellow nominee after the Oscars. “A huge congratulations to Mikey Madison—can’t wait to see what you do next,” she wrote in an Instagram post the next day, calling the journey “the ride of a lifetime.”

Moore capped off her awards season with a dose of authenticity—posting a photo of herself munching on fast food alongside her daughters. Scout LaRue Willis proudly shared on Instagram, “This woman is nothing but integrity, bright beaming light and love!”

Currently, Demi continues filming the second season of Landman and prepares for her next big-screen role in Boots Riley’s I Love Boosters.

